Transcript for 'Into the Wild' bus airlifted out of Alaskan wilderness

We begin with the removal of what's being called a perilous attractions it happened in the Alaskan wilderness an old bus was airlifted from. The fourth day you might recognize that played a big role in the movie into the wild in the years since the movie officials say too many people tried to visit the bus. Many people had to be rescued.

