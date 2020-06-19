'Into the Wild' bus airlifted out of Alaskan wilderness

More
The abandoned bus where American adventurer Chris McCandless died almost 30 years ago has been removed from its longtime resting place in the Alaskan wilderness.
0:18 | 06/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Into the Wild' bus airlifted out of Alaskan wilderness
We begin with the removal of what's being called a perilous attractions it happened in the Alaskan wilderness an old bus was airlifted from. The fourth day you might recognize that played a big role in the movie into the wild in the years since the movie officials say too many people tried to visit the bus. Many people had to be rescued.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The abandoned bus where American adventurer Chris McCandless died almost 30 years ago has been removed from its longtime resting place in the Alaskan wilderness.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71347008","title":"'Into the Wild' bus airlifted out of Alaskan wilderness","url":"/US/video/wild-bus-airlifted-alaskan-wilderness-71347008"}