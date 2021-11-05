Woman and her dog rescued from house fire in Florida

More
One officer extinguished the fire while another kicked in the back door to rescue them.
1:06 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman and her dog rescued from house fire in Florida
And model it. Up. Is there anything that door not inciting new breed okay. Is there budget smoke. OK go weighs heavily from the department at the ticket. Step away from the dorm and at the ticket any future now. A nuclear. That. I. Yeah is. There anybody else said it written. This junior popular but yet ground. Up programme. The army won't go but it's a look at the polish.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"One officer extinguished the fire while another kicked in the back door to rescue them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77630809","title":"Woman and her dog rescued from house fire in Florida","url":"/US/video/woman-dog-rescued-house-fire-florida-77630809"}