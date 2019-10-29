Transcript for Woman killed in gender reveal explosion

The Marion County sheriff tells me this of the case that will stick with him for the rest of his career. He wants people to know to never use explosives in this way because it can they be dangerous in in this case deadly turn very quickly. I truly believe that there was no intent in anybody's mind for anybody get hurt that day. But after inadvertently assembling a tight farm. And so when you start putting gun powder and fuses and metal together and then obviously capping it with tape and different things along those lines. In essence I mean they they created a small I mean. Explosion. In regards to. Fatality. According to share of decency and halt the feeling was recording a video poker social media. Late this year where colored powder chutes and air turbulence obedient they bully or girl. Instead the feeling builds an explosive device wrapped in tape stealing the piping creating a homemade pipe. When you have. Pieces of that debris that are going that fall. Fatalities I mean on unfortunately. We did lose one person here but it it it. Very easily could've been more now CN told has a message for anyone considering using explosives during engender reveal don't do that. It's it's it's not worth it I mean you don't want that joyous occasion it turned deadly. The sheriff says in the story prevents even one person from using explosives during a gender revealed he'll feel he did his job.

