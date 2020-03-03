Woman who tries to pet moose cited for harassing wildlife

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video of a woman who approached a moose near a snowy crosswalk on Monday.
0:17 | 03/03/20

I didn't. We're back with that reaction to a woman who walked up to a moose in Breckenridge Colorado and started heading at the moose apparently wasn't too thrilled. Rusty while life is a misdemeanor offense so the woman was given a ticket no word on the fox.

