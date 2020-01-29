Woman pulled from frigid waters after falling in while fishing

Body camera video shows deputies and two bystanders pull a woman from frigid water after she slipped off a dock while fishing in Michigan.
3:00 | 01/29/20

Transcript for Woman pulled from frigid waters after falling in while fishing
