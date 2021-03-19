Writer Christine Liwag Dixon on anti-Asian attacks: 'We are all hurting'

More
Writer Christine Liwag Dixon talks to ABC News' Linsey Davis about being objectified as an Asian American woman, the rise in hate crimes and how she is coping.
2:44 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Writer Christine Liwag Dixon on anti-Asian attacks: 'We are all hurting'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"Writer Christine Liwag Dixon talks to ABC News' Linsey Davis about being objectified as an Asian American woman, the rise in hate crimes and how she is coping.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76549967","title":"Writer Christine Liwag Dixon on anti-Asian attacks: 'We are all hurting'","url":"/US/video/writer-christine-liwag-dixon-anti-asian-attacks-hurting-76549967"}