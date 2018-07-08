9-year-old held up at lemonade stand given mower

A 9-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint Saturday while selling lemonade in North Carolina has received more than $200 in direct donations and been given a riding lawnmower.
Transcript for 9-year-old held up at lemonade stand given mower
New world mark David it is and we still can't believe the overwhelming support they're getting from strangers across the country and around the world. Makes me feel by the world this support has been nonstop from well beyond his men road neighborhood after mark with rocket. At gunpoint while selling lemonade over the weekend. The young entrepreneur was saving money for a riding lawnmower to expand its grass cutting business these things couldn't. Only channel nine with their yesterday as floats donated one to him. Seven allied been. I'm just so thankful and and yes it Alison so much. The union county sheriff's office and channel nine have been inundated with messages from people wanting to help mark we're just so overwhelms. Make my voices quivering. Is it can't believe how how wonderful people are in. The neighborhood tellers association president set up this go let me account for mark with the money you aren't sports college savings tied it's not necessary that we feel the love. For those of you asking if mark will still sell lemonade now that he already has his mower he didn't hesitate to say yes containing up for college.

