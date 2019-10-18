Transcript for Zantac recalled in US, Canada over cancer risks

Off to a heartburn medicine Zantac. Officially being pulled off the shelves because of a concern over cancer central SA the drugmaker that manufactures antech issued the recall. It comes amid fears of Zantac was contaminated within and purity that could cause cancer. Major drugstores including Walgreens CB yes Wal-Mart have already pulled Zantac from their show.

