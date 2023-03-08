15-year-old headed to law school

Jimmy Chilimigras may not have his driver’s license yet, but he already has a master’s degree, and he’s now headed to law school. ABC’s Will Ganss has his story.

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live