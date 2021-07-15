Transcript for 911 calls from condo collapse reveal residents’ terror

We turned out to the 911 calls just released from the night of the Condo building collapse in Surfside Florida. 97 people are now confirmed dead some calls that night came from people trying to escape. Armour hot yeah yeah. For the first time we're hearing to terrified calls for help moments after the collapse of Champlain tower south I'd look of the program we're hearing some more. The first 911 calls coming in just after 1 AM June 24. Caller calmly telling the operator he heard an explosion might seem like something out on the ground directly extorted the calls rolling more frequent and urgent by the minute one woman was on the line with dispatchers as she frantically tried escaping from the garage. And collapsed in the building up like about that it is Golan but we cannot get out going back but they are well capitalized inundated with water. We don't know where the water cutting problem. Another woman panicked apparently calling for the part of the building still standing Christian art. Yes Thomas got quite yeah undergoing I'm you gotta get out here and figure in Europe are at right now. Oh. Shoot first responders arrive and find the entire side of the building gone one boy was pulled from the rubble alive and people who don't rob yeah. And after fourteen days of searching rescuers did not find any more survivors. Crews have removed 22 million pounds of debris and concrete since the building collapsed.

