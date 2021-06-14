Transcript for Actor Ned Beatty passes away at 83

And tributes are pouring in this morning for actor Ned Beatty he wants explained why he preferred to play the role of supporting actor here's ABC's Megan tempers Ian. This morning Hollywood is lost when it its most prolific supporting actors the world. It's a business. Net eighty spent half a century appearing in some of the industry's most iconic movies. With credits in more than a 150 films TV shows and theatrical performances. His film career began in 1972. As a happy go lucky member of the four men commute trip in delivering. Well hell I I guess sister go to Florida in 1977 interview with Good Morning America eighty spoke about that paid the. Role quite honestly we didn't get evicted but I think it was because I was making money and the owner wanted me to buy the property. He happened to see my face hanging down the tubes hooked. He then received an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1976. Movie network. His three minute monologue as a corporate executive. Drinking among the greatest in movie history. A sharp. Fuel. You really are our top tone. Eighties other movie credits include All the President's Men. The national. Big Easy and Superman and in 1977 interview with the New York Times he explained why he preferred being a supporting actor. Saying he enjoyed throwing curve balls. I don't feel typecast and I think you know that's unusual art business. I've been lucky I've gotten to play different things I keep coming back because the people it's really not the work it's really not the fact that people see your face I. I could hide the space for a week wooden by the ship hit a combatant at just the people I I keep coming back because. To be with other actors. Meaty diet and natural cause is he's survived by his wife whom he married in 1999. He has any children from three previous marriages. He was. Loan acting. And I think yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.