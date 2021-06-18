24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

America Strong: Kerith the golden retriever

This special service dog is providing comfort and support to first responders on the front lines of the wildfires in California. ABC News&rsquo; Will Ganss has more on this furry hero.

