America’s children are falling behind

New data shows the nation’s youngest children are struggling to reach some critical developmental and social milestones. ABC News’ Lionel Moise explains why COVID lockdowns may be to blame.

July 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live