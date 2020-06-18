Transcript for Atlanta officers call out sick

We turn now to the new video gray shark Brooks months before his death in a Wendy's parking lot. Sherri his struggle with life after prison and it comes as a former Atlanta police officer is charged with his murder. Prompting some officers to call out sick overnight in protest. ABC's Nate intend busy and has more. This Maureen new video of Ree shard brat months before he was shot by Atlanta police operation are groups. 17 years rage. After he it's you know that married in this interview from February with reconnect a tech startup focused on criminal justice reform. Brooks talks about being trapped in the probation system are. Feel right. Some of this system could. You know look at a fast. Individuals we do have lives you know where you just a mistake we made why did the guy run in the first place. He was on probation and our probation system is so punitive. That anybody would any contact with a police officer at all is gone and then go back to prison. Wednesday prosecutors announce the two officers are being charged in Brooke's death. Former officer here at Roth faces eleven charges including felony murder which carries a possible life sentence or the death penalty. Police body and dash cam footage shows Brooks refusing arrest after police say he failed the writing test Brooks teeth when officers teaser is reaching back and pointy entities direct the officer went Rolf fires. The city that Lance says you cannot even firing a taser. That someone who's runways. So you certainly can't find a good hour and a handgun. At someone who is runways. In his statement Roth's lawyer says his client Curtis town like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him. Theory for a safety and the safety of the civilians around him officer Rolf dropped his taser and fired his service weapon at the only portion of mr. Brooks. That presented to him. Mr. Brooks back the other officer DeVon Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault even though he's attorney says he never pulled out a gun. The prosecutor says these photos influence his decision. They show Rolf kicking a man while he's dying and showing an officer Brosnan stand dean on Brooke's shoulder. President's attorney calls the charges a rational. He's disputing the district attorney's claim that Brosnan has agreed to testify against Rolf meanwhile other Atlanta police officers are now calling out sick in protest. Atlanta police telling ABC news overnight. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift the mayor overnight acknowledging morale among officers is down ten fold. But calling on officers to keep their commitment to the community in the meantime Brooks Stanley says the charges announced Wednesday are good starting point on the path. To justice. This isn't like a celebration. For a victory lap of watching these officers get charged nobody's happy nobody's celebrating because this never should have happened. The DA says he's not interviewed tight witness it wants to be the Rashard Brooks she eighty. Including surveillance on camera and sell on. Into Megan thank you.

