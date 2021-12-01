Transcript for ‘The Bachelor’ weekly recap

But things got off to a pretty good start last week Ford met and the ladies now we start with the dates and all. Our big fat helping above drama. Roll out batchelor footage. We'll match feeling positive. Last night was. Everything act 45 for a one on one date three. Right so big TVs are aggressively. Enough for the ATVs. Especially since. Did you have a ten million lives. A man doing his best to Paul Bunyan impression. Third up. It all goes well that night greed gets the rose. Yeah I won't narrow heel. Producer Kathy Lynn Sweet was an inventory and she's fighting with everyone's. Listeners and Galveston that's not starting war on her later. Time for the group date spring go the photographers. Back. Then we get a version or capture the flag and. Change. Eventually the rich and wins the winners spent the evening was met and mom one on one with Sarah and rules of slide in the Biden playing. That night Sarah opens up a better dead. My dad went stagnant Smith and glass almond cream appear parks and your family Sarah gets the rose. Cocktail party in Victoria's on the move. Throwing her former roommate Maryland under the link cries like manipulate its U nations and she's like straight up toxic folks this is called drama for dramas safe. Match ended after roses and it's Sharon is having some trouble better get them. Kids town. Kiss cam. So massive improvement therefore Matt and the lady is on the kids count. Good gone by all of them let's hope it's -- can recover in time to continue in the competition. There comes a time in every season when the analysts estimate just pick and so I will say. The analyst pick for the winner this is it will be. Abbott jail right now Al or girl Abigail. They had a very good she had a very good report with Matt in this year first episode last night. Went pretty well too. She had received a a rose before things ran off the rails good luck to Abigail she is now our girl Abigail on that note. Alice out. Okay gut because he's my favorites you first impression rose she did and she's just adorable.

