Transcript for A look back at the Austin, Texas, bombings

It's been a year since a series of bombings paralyzed the capital of Texas for nearly three weeks two people were killed and five others injured in Austin the victims seem to be chosen at random. As police closed and the bomber blew himself up. And while we're now learning more about the bombings we still don't know the motive ABC's Brett milky has more. Yes that's right you know if you look back a year ago the first bomb actually went off on March 2 but we did not know this was a serial bomber. Until exactly one year ago now in an ABC Nightline special that airs tonight we are seeing through the eyes of police officers as this all played out and in public statements police are always putting out that calm professional vibe right will. ABC's Josh mar goal until seemed we're just learning. How scared east cops war. Law enforcement is terrified by what they're watching and they're watching an escalation they were very very clear that they didn't know was happening he was clearly getting more sophisticated. And more effective in his bombs keep packages them like they were ready to go into the mail or into the shipping system. Which terrified law enforcement the most dangerous kind of a bomb. Is one that is put into this shipping or package delivery system because. That's the place you're putting a bomb on a plane as a V didn't want to admitted at the time because he'd want to cause a panic but they saw packages ready for shipping day had a hunch and the fear that his next step would be to put it into the shipping system at the end it was exactly that it. He's gonna tell me just how close the suspect was to getting away in remember Austin sits on an interstate highway Hulk it's perfect for getaways. Meaning this really was a race against time. We'll have a lot more on this behind the scenes thriller on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts. We feared podcasting and a generic Kenneth. At a public soon be really good deafening to an end to start here this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.