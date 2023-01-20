Big weekend on the gridiron

The Bills play the Bengals in their first game since Damar Hamlin’s injury. Plus, regional rivals, the Giants and the Eagles, face off. ABC News’ Will Ganss has a preview.

January 20, 2023

