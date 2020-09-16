Transcript for Blind football player

If you were on the sidelines watching James Peterson place starting setter for his high school football team yeah. You'd never think he's taking on board made. My parents felt very strongly about not telling me I couldn't do things because they believe that I could do it no matter what. But he's tackling a lot out there on the football field. A high school senior is legally blind. It's a disease in the back of the retton actually it affects the immaculate I was standing twenty feet away from something in you are standing 400 to 500 feet away from it. You'd be able to see that being with as much clarity as I could from only twenty feet. James diagnosed with star guard disease when he was in the third grade. My central vision is actually worse than my peripheral vision so I looked through the sides of my eyes and said of the Central Bank. Oh but James is focusing on the positive. On the field and equally as impressive in the classroom. He's ranked number one in his class with a perfect four point oh GPA. A use a lot of different tools to help me out in schools see the things that need suit so. With things on the board teachers can share their screen with me and allows me to see what they're reading on the board. And I'll seven device that magnifies papers that I can see what the paper says right on teams applying a disciplined with studies into his trading in the weight room and go. Back on the gridiron. He's either inspiration not not just kids were babies and this village but all of us you know we get off you know the everything that work happen. You'll feel a sharp ourselves about certain things or whatever. The big game he's overcome all these things and never complains he's always a good mood and amazed you know so yeah he's Rome. Outsource all starting center for the centerpoint Urbana stormont pointers number one in his class and one more thing. An inspiration makes me proud. To realize that you know Ike can be that to people. Two a lot of different people myself included James plans on attending Iowa State next year and majoring in computer engineering guys. Can't wait to see how far that it goes doing right well.

