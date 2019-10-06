Transcript for Broadway celebrates biggest night at 2019 Tony Awards

At broadway's biggest night some big names taking center stage Tina Fey Jake Gyllenhaal making some big. And not entirely serious announcement. We can't it resents the first award of the night. Worst actor in a music. Tony winner for best actor to play Bryan Cranston forgetting to plan ahead and just have to go to the bathroom. I am the it is. Star Wars villain and Tony nominee Adam driver getting called out during the beetle juice performance at. And what a black Panthers leading ladies tonight career us. Presenting the award for best director of the musical Rachel tapped him for Haiti's town. I wish I wasn't the only woman directing a musical on Broadway this. That even diversity stealing the spotlight all night long. Ellie stroke are becoming the first actor who uses a wheelchair to ever win a Tony. His own. Is for every kid who is watching tonight. Who has a disability. Who has a limitation of high or a challenge. Who has been waiting to see themselves represented. In this arena you are. And of course with a hose like James. Courted the night was full of laughs as well. The late night host teaming up with a last year's Tonys host joked about the other major TV moment happening Sunday night. But unlike big little lies the Tony Awards brought the best of broadly to life on live TV. Old fades like Oklahoma new blockbusters like the Prague. The night's big awards going to the ferry man for best play and Haiti's down taking the award for best musical.

