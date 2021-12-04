Transcript for Civil unrest in Minnesota

This morning a deadly police involved shootings sparking tension and a Twin Cities suburb not far from where former Minneapolis police officer is on trial for the death of George Floyd last night in Brooklyn center Minnesota demonstrators hospital officers. Jumping on a police SUV and using a concrete block. Nash's window. Later protesters surrounding police headquarters officers firing last beings to disperse the crowd the violence erupted Sunday where police had shot and killed a man during a traffic stop hours earlier. Police say officers tried to arrest a driver on an outstanding warrant when the man tried to get back into his vehicle. That's when police say an officer shot him. They say the car kept driving for several blocks eventually crashing our Minneapolis affiliate KE STP reports the driver identified by family members is twenty year old Dante right. Was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright's mother says she was on the phone with them when police pulled him over. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Police say the officer's body cameras are on at the time of the shooting which is now the subject of a state investigation. Brooklyn center is only ten miles from Minneapolis. Where this week defense attorneys will begin presenting their case and the trial of former officer dear children and the death of George Floyd. There argued employees drug use and heart issues led to his death last may. They're gonna try and call experts we're going to talk about. The fentanyl in his system they're gonna have an expert who is gonna say that this. Could have been considered an overdose over the course of two weeks the jury has heard from medical experts testifying that show Britain's actions were largely to blame for always death. There's no evidence to suggest he would have died that night. Except for the interactions with on first and. Back in Brooklyn senator overnight after police are right your left the scene peaceful demonstrators gathered again demanding justice for both Dante right. And George Floyd. We're here to tell folks that were eerily peaceful and we can solve this issue if all of us come together. There's no word yet on the that he and his wife are praying for Donte' Wright's family as our state warns another life of a black man taken by law enforcement.

