Transcript for Country sets another daily record for COVID hospitalizations

This morning the mayor of Los Angeles is urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving as he announces possible fines for travelers this pandemic at this moment. Is threatening to spiral out of control. Anyone sixteen or older arriving at Los Angeles airports or train stations with spell out this form. Simi understand California's travel advisory the top reads the order to submit the form is punishable by a fine of up to 500 dollars. Cleese. Let us not make this Thanksgiving. The deadliest day of this pandemic. The US is now on track to see 200 Dauman Daly corner virus infections. Right now averaging 167000. New cases per day. And for the fourteenth consecutive day the country has set a record for the number of people in the hospital with covad. Nearly 86000. On Monday New York City is being forced to reopen a temporary field hospital. Pennsylvania says all icu beds in the state could be full by next week doctors and Montana and Idaho also running short on beds. There was a position from eighth lodge still lodges health care facility. In Montana. Who was saying that they had 25 intensive care unit beds. But over forty intensive care unit patients people in those environment steal don't believe that this is a problem. They say it's maybe fake news or it's just over exaggeration or it's some sort of a conspiracy. The data. Don't lie. North Carolina's governor is expanding mask requirements through pleading with people not to travel this is a pivotal moment in our fight against the court of hours. Our actions now. Will determine the fate of many. But at airports across the country more than three million people were screened at TSA checkpoints in recent days flying despite the CDC warning against it. We have had Thanksgiving as a family in twelve years so. Gala flights kind of being cheap and I covet so I was like puppets and go something. At testing sites. People are waiting in line for up to five hours in the rain trying to get tested before the holiday. Everybody a woman didn't you. Quest Diagnostics says testing orders have increased 50% since late September the company says testing now should be reserved for people with symptoms. Or were exposed to the virus. Doctors also warn a negative test does not mean you're in the clear. But you had tested in two days you may be public apple may cubs accounts about white and so it's not I guarantee that being negative right now means you'll be negative on Thanksgiving. In the meantime AstraZeneca is the third drug maker to announces co written vaccine is up to 90% effective if given in two doses. A smaller one than a full one a month later. It now Quantez will be the first airline to require a vaccination the airline says once vaccines are widely available it will mandate international travelers prove they've received a vaccine before flying. The CEO believes other airlines will follow. And this morning doctors are also warning that the vaccines will have side effects including muscle aches fever and chills.

