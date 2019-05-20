Transcript for Crowds in Alabama, Missouri protested abortion measures

And now to the other big story this morning the battle over abortion unifying Democrats and stirring up divisions among Republicans. Pressure is activists descended on Alabama and misery this weekend rallying against a near total ban on abortion. ABC's not close our Abdi is in Washington where president trump is now laying out his views Mona good morning. Well these lot these new laws set up a legal fight likely to go all the way to the Supreme Court. Did challenge the landmark ruling in Roe vs. Wade. Hundreds marching to the Alabama State Capitol. And and thousands more chanting a similar message in Kansas City, Missouri. Well. The demonstrators protesting strict antiabortion measures. Recently passed in both states which once and affect crumb analyzes the procedure for doctors. And makes no exceptions for rape or incest. There is a well funded attack. Coordinated. By right wing extremists. To deny. Women. The right to control. Their own bodies and their alone futures. Alabama and Missouri are part of a wave of conservative states aiming to legally challenge Roe vs. Wade. This year alone for other states have also passed heartbeat bills. But some prominent pro life Republicans are distancing themselves from the new state laws you're seeing laws and both sides of this argument that are in the extreme I don't support the Alabama law. President trump also weighing in tweeting he is strongly pro life with three exceptions for quote rate. Incest and protecting the life of the mother in recent days A list celebrities have been using their lock arms to express their outrage. Over the weekend SNL star Leslie Jones. With her own emotional message. UK tell me what to do what my body when women have a choice women acts. And as soon as this week we could learn of the Supreme Court. We'll hear challenges to earlier abortion restriction laws in Indiana and Louisiana genetic Kenneth all right motor this fight far from over thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.