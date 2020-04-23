Transcript for Debate over when to lift coronavirus restrictions

This morning tensions mount teen over when to lift the corona virus locked down in Georgia the governor's call to reopen gins bowling alleys and barber shops tomorrow. Is facing push back from city leaders across the states they are nothing. He sent a chill about going to a bowling Alley in the middle of a few day. And now even president trump and doctor Anthony fox year voicing their opposition to the governor's plan. I want him to do what it thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he's doing there are certain checkpoints. Before you can even think about going into a phase one. A source familiar with a phone call between president trump in Georgia governor Brian camp says the conversation was amicable. But the president after governor if he could limit the businesses reopening until May first. Overnight camp defending his plan on Twitter. Scene he appreciates a president's leadership. But adding our next measured stepped is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives and livelihoods. Of all georgians models show virus deaths in Georgia aren't expected to peak until this Sunday this map from the University of Washington shows. When each state should begin lifting restrictions. The green states suggests teen sometime in May. But the data shows Georgia should not lift restrictions until June 8 or later. Small business owners now facing tough choices as he wait for the federal government to roll out the second loan relief program. And that may still not be enough. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz predicts businesses will likely need one trillion dollars in relief. That I estimate fiscally conservative that at least 30%. Of America's small businesses and English and restaurants will permanently close as a result of not having an economic bridge. To the to a vaccine that is the issue. John Douglas the owner of this barbershop in Atlanta says despite their urgent need to get back to business opening tomorrow is too risky. Outsider. We've been edited sitting there come to a group that includes its real. It's probably not right. In Las Vegas the mayor is more optimistic Sheen to reopen casinos but without a specific plan why as mayor. Of the city that you were responsible for the people safety are you calling for something that you have no plan for how we would be done safely. I am not a private owner that's the competition in this country for a restaurant to be open or small. Boutique to be open they better figure access to drop so let me ask Harris job. In the meantime the director of. The CDC is Claire find what he said about a second wave of the virus possibly be worse later this year saying he was misquoted. The president downplayed the risk of a major resurgence during flu season but then he was seemingly contradicted. By doctor fact sheet moments later. He's so good about a worst case scenario we have a big flu and you have some corona. If it does come back it's not gonna come back and I've spoken to ten different people not going to be like it was we will have corona virus in the full. I am convinced of that. Ask her way into real o'clock this morning claimed 80% of Americans ET strict shelter in place measures are worth it to protect against the IRS. And 80% of people certainly they can handle scene at home or rather not. Mona right Megan thank you.

