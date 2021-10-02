Transcript for New details in the death of Kobe Bryant

This morning a federal investigation finds the pilot's actions like who calls the helicopter crashed. That killed Kobe Bryant his daughter and seven others an accident there's something that is un forcing. Unpredictable if you will. Unfortunately. This wasn't. We pretty well know what happened. The NTSB releasing its findings into last year's crash in Southern California seeing when Bryant's chopper climbed into the thick fog. The plane let our Somalia and could no longer see were he was going. And begins racially disoriented moments before the crash still by and told air traffic controllers he was gaining altitude to fly above the clouds. When in fact he was turning left and descending. Eventually crashing into a hillside. The NTSB also says the buy it violated safety standards. By flying into the fog because he was flying under visual flight rules meaning he needed to see where he was going. The pal was making his way up the canyon and he saw that the clouds for descending in the terrain was rising and he said I can't make it so we tried to pull up into the cloud which he's legally wasn't allowed to do. And tried to escape the train. Investigators also winning out as weather conditions gone worse they'll play and could have made an emergency landing at a nearby airport. But instead they say he possibly felt pressure to keep flying has not disappoint his high profile client. We did did feel like there was some elements the self induced pressure. The two knew each other we do feel that it was reasonable. Two draw a conclusion that there was self induced pressure. Some lawmakers are calling for regulations that would require all helicopters to be equipped with flight recorders. And better warning systems.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.