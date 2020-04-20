Transcript for Ask the Doctor: side effects

And it turned out to the extreme side effects that corona virus patients are seeing a Broadway star even had to get his. Leg amputated. Earlier I asked doctor Ibrahim Ali about back and about kidney failure. The virus is not only affecting the lungs and heart like I've talked about before but not we're noticing get it cheap knees are civilian. In the affected weren't getting studies out of want China where it shows at this. Tubular cells of the kidney which helps regulate young to kidney function and potassium levels. You know are disrupted ended this requires you more dialysis in many patients and he also mentioned the leg amputation. We're seeing a lot more blood clotting with this virus and it affects them lately it's in some way. With the inflammatory cascade you were still learning a lot more about why this is. After that we have here had the only less blood flow to his leg because of a blood clot and that's why they needed to amputate his leg. That's when some alarming developments we're hearing and we also learned over the weekend. That contamination at the CDC reportedly delayed the testing process for coal bit back at the start of this crisis. What's it take away here regarding how we are moving slower. Well we really lost a lot of time because the first steps that we're rolled out by the CDC would. Mean assembled in a lab when you've actually stunning hasten that ache. Model of the corona virus so the test got contaminated with that model so if the tests were given they would light up positive when the patient actually did not have the corona virus. Meaning it would be useless and actually dangerous because it would not tell us what's going on. As we move forward with 13% of the workforce now applying for unemployment benefits. A lot of people are losing their health insurance how worried are you about this especially if there's a possible resurgence of the virus. Well not really the virus would still owe me have strokes heart attacks cancer or other diseases don't think indication Mona. So we still see people who really need health insurance who need to have their diseases followed up on it won't seat in the future months. What kind of effect this has but I picked up who really go to CE surge not only in. You know chronic diseases that are not being taken care of but also you know maybe new. Problems and are being addressed because people don't have insurance to go see a doctor. And another seven million Americans are expected to lose their health insurance. By the end of June staggering numbers.

