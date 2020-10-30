Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. says coronavirus deaths are 'almost nothing'

This morning a stern warning about the spike in covic cases we are facing an urgent crisis and Mary is and imminent risk you. All civilizations on the rise coast to coast at least thirteen state seeing a record number of patients. And now a new battle brewing in one of the hardest hit areas. A judge in El Paso ordering a two week shutdown of nonessential businesses in the county taking effect overnight. But the Texas attorney general says he may challenge the shutdown claiming it violates the governor's executive order. In Wisconsin hospitals now two to six weeks away from running out of icu beds 20% of hospitals say they're facing critical staffing shortages in you talk the governor warned hospitals there are getting too full to function of the hospitals frankly just can't keep up with the trend we have going now but overnight the president's son dismissing concerns in the media. About the rise in cases it's all it is truly morons Donald Trump junior echoing his father saying the country is turning the corner on the pandemic. Why are they talking about best. Oh because the number is almost nothing and were outperforming Europe in a positive way so well because we've gotten a hold of this. And speaking of Europe Belgium could follow France and Germany today imposing a new law down.

