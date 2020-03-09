Transcript for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals family tested positive for COVID

We turn out to the corona virus pandemic hitting home for one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Dwayne the rock Johnson confirms he and his family tested positive meanwhile more schools are struggling to stop the virus. This photo of a crowd at high school in Florida is adding to that concern here's ABC's and now has to look what terra. This morning a new warning from. And one of the toughest man in Hollywood. This has them. One of the most challenging difficult things we never had to endure between the rock Johnson revealing his family has been battling killed and eighteen for weeks. Catching the virus from close family friends family and friends over to your house you know than trust in the in quarantine just like you guys. You soon. That not all athletes are taking the same approach. It's like god I died that night. NFL quarterback Kirk cousins of the the Minnesota Vikings saying he'd rather go about his daily life. I get it a matter ride it out a Manila. You do it soars doctor Deborah Burks from the White House thrown at cars task force warning the virus still needs to be controlled. At the White House who eat at herd immunity was an option for America. We wouldn't have shut down for 45 days. Comes as the CDC prepares for a vaccine as early as this fall. Director Robert Redfield now urging governors to repair for distribution of vaccine by November 1 just days before the election critics raising concern about political pressure to rush a vaccine. Government officials insisting it's all about being prepared meantime many colleges are struggling to stop the spread of cove it Monday's six. Quarantine in Arizona hundreds of new students are testing positive every day needs you on campus immediately. And an about face from Iowa State's university president's reversing plans to invite 25000. Fans to kick off of football season. Just hours after. Governor defended the crowds. You have underlying conditions in your part of a vulnerable population. Maybe I wouldn't go to the Iowa State football game meanwhile at Indiana University more than 1000 students are now in quarantine is the virus spreads through the Greek system schools now sending students home. It's the worst thing you can do keep them at the university. In a place that seaquest and enough. From the other students but don't have them go home because they could be spreading it in their home state. A new fallout from last month's motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota the first Kobe debt has been traced to the event. A Minnesota man in his sixties with preexisting conditions. And hundreds of infections have also been traced to the rally. Well in Mona. And as thank you.

