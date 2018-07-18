Transcript for Family recalls 'lava bomb' horror

We're now hearing from a man who survived being hit by so called lava bomb in Hawaii that's right this family. Was on the boat as a chunk of lot of came smashing into the roof of their true vote they end. Others on the boat we're trying to get what they saw would be safe view of the erupting Callaway a volcano but instead. They found themselves in the line of a violent explosion. I actually sitting at the bottom photo. What would. A family trying to catch a glimpse of lava got a much closer look and they hoped for. Cell phone video shows the moment a so called lava bomb exploded. Crashing down onto a boat full of tourists in Hawaii among them the leaf family of Redlands California I immediately got on the ground covered by a neck. Christopher Lee's suffered second and third degree burns to his legs I just sets my sister that this seems a little close and then and it exploded. Hi it's me Don Lee says it was literally raining lava is definitely. We have experienced parents. Luckily for everyone on board Don is a nurse and her husband a doctor by you spit trauma surgeon Louis C. And I've seen a lot of things this was. Just Craig's thirteen people were taken to the hospital including a woman listed in serious condition. We just seconds stabilize church can't win. Like that they're very sad that there was no movement. Don held on to that piece of lava rock that hit her. But she decided to throw it into the ocean after thinking more about how the experience could have been deadly I thought for a moment I was. This is how it's been ago. It was. It was a terrifying. The captain of that love a tour boat has been sued at least four times in the past by passengers who claimed they were injured on his tours.

