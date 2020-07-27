Transcript for Final goodbye for John Lewis in Alabama

We turn now to honoring John Lewis the civil rights legend and congressman who died at the age of eighty his body will lie in state at the US capitol today. After a weekend of events celebrating his legacy. Overnight a final goodbye for John Lewis in his home state of Alabama its hand on it all. Okay. And Amin. I'm a little rule. Chains go no go. This civil rights icon making his final journey to Washington DC leader today the procession will shut down several streets while his body is transported to the capitol to lie in state. Few other servant. Who wanted to do good at all Thailand and won't care about Esther. Do good. In Montgomery Alabama Sunday night a service celebrating the boy from Troy. A name given to Louis by Martin Luther King Jr. among the speakers doctor Bernice King. After my father's assassination. He was one of a few continue to remain committed to nonviolence as a philosophy a methodology and a way of life. Earlier Sunday loot was his flag draped casket jury trial or strong case and across the Edmund pettis bridge in Selma. Red rose petals lining the street where it was bled for the right to vote on Sunday march 7 1965. When state troopers attacked him and other civil rights demonstrators as they cross that bridge. He's belabor it he's done his work. He's done his job my soul man what's now it's time for us to do hours. Lewis returned to the bridge year after year bringing bipartisan delegations with him. Most notably marking the fiftieth anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 2015. Walking across that bridge with President Obama. Who credited Lewis with helping to make his presidency possible back in Montgomery last night Martin Luther King junior's daughter with this message. Together but don't forget to break again about. What you will get weary and what are you saying that would be a great camp meeting where we will rod joined together. And saved freedom as pretty as. I didn't we doll for yet Lance. Rest in peace and risen Powell out how good John. Lewis is funeral is Thursday in Atlanta service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church once led. By Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.