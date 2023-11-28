Final goodbye to Rosalynn Carter

President Biden, former President Clinton and all living current and former First Ladies are expected to attend today's service along with some country music stars. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

November 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live