Transcript for Florida school spanking scandal

Some Florida school principal is under investigation after she was caught on camera speaking in a first grader the girl had apparently. Davis a computer ABC's Christine Sloan has the latest. This morning disturbing video that's hard to watch it. Yeah. As an elementary school principal in clueless in Florida sixty miles east of Fort Myers he Kenya seeks year old student with the Whitney battled. In front of her mom her it. You know food the video was secretly recorded by the child's mother and does not speak English and according to her attorney is un document. Making her hesitant to intervene. She said to me. When this happened I actually froze and been in fear. And and then. I was just. Couldn't believe what I was seeing what was happening. He says the child was being disciplined by principal Melissa Carter for scratching a school computer. And her mother had been asked to come to school with dollars to pay for the damage Carter's assistant also seen in the video. Acted as an interpreter. Oh yeah. Thank you don't want corporal punishment is legal in nineteen states including Florida it's not allowed in Henry county where this took place. Research shows 50% of parents reported spanking a child back in 1993. That number dropped to 35%. By 2017. But experts say the stress of the pandemic is putting more children at risk. No comment this. You pumped out of place is that. Maybe that and thanks as Nevada. The principal been placed on administrative leave and the State's attorney is reviewing the incidents. Kenneth Mona. Receiving PO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.