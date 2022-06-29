Gabby Petito’s family sues

The family of a woman believed to have been killed by her fiancé during a road trip is now suing a Utah Police Department for negligence. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live