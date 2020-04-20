Transcript for Government efforting vital coronavirus supplies for testing

This morning president trump invoking the defense production act. Directing a company twin Kris production of swaps a key component for corona virus testing this is what it's about. Health officials and Governors State widespread testing has been hampered by a lack of supplies. Does that remind yourself and remind you this right. Once a swab went to Q tip it's actually different. It's very sophisticated actually the president claims has. Thing nationwide has now reached the level needed for partial reopening. Tweeting just like I was right on vigil leaders our country is now the king of an Reuters I'm right on testing. Governors must be able to step up and get the job done we will be with you all the way. Officials in twelve states tell ABC news they're confident they can begin reopening in some form by may first the rest say that's heater too soon or they wouldn't give a target date. In many governors are pushing back against the president's claims about testing capacity. That's just delusional to be making statements like that week we have been fighting. Every day for PP. And we've got some supplies now coming in but for. The national level to say that we have what we need and really Tate to have no guidance to this state levels is just irresponsible. The trying to. Push this off to say that the governors have plenty of testing and they should just get to work on testing. Somehow we are doing our job assistance absolutely false. On March 9 vice president pence to clear there would be more than four million more test available across the country by the end of that week. But just yesterday pence announced the country had conducted a total of four million tests so far with about a 150000. More each day. A new report this morning from Harvard says twenty million daily tasks will be needed to reopen the economy. This is the worst it's ever. The mayor of Los Angeles now says the economic impact from the virus is already worse than 2008 recession he's announcing furloughs for some city workers and he got emotional when describing how to pandemic has reshaped life. In his city. Our city is under attack. Our daily life is unrecognizable. We are owed and we are worn down. We are grieving are dead. But we are not broken. And nor will we ever be. In New York the governor here is striking a cautiously optimistic tone in citing this virus saying. We have controlled the beast but he warned that peace is still lives. Can it. Governor Cuomo exit mean the shut down to may fifteenth telling residents we can't lose the progress we've made Alex thank you.

