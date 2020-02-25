Transcript for Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after verdict

I would turn out to disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein in the hospital overnight. After a jury convicted him of rape. He was being transported to Rikers Island jail when he was suddenly reroute it to the hospital. Moments after being convicted of rape and sexual assault a judge order how everyone instinct to Rikers Island in New York. But he was diverted strapped to a stretcher in his suit and sent to the hospital complaining of chest pains. We just heard before coming on that he was experiencing some high blood pressure. And some my heart palpitations. This morning has the best team said they will appeal the verdict after a jury found Weinstein guilty of the third degree rape of Jessica Mann and 2013. It guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi ho Lee in 2006. Weinstein is a vicious serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten rape. Assaults trick humiliate and silences victims. The former movie mogul appears stunned by the jury's decision as he was lifted out of his seat looked at meaning just said I mean it's like I'm innocent he's like. You know how how could this happen in America the jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault which carried a possible life sentence. As well of a charge of first degree rape. But he still facing a possible 25 years in prison when he sentenced next month. I was surprised to hear that Harvey Weinstein. Was surprised. At the verdict today and that he was saying a menace that prime minister. Harvey I can tell you this you were presumed innocent unless and Intel. You are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law that happened today. So you are no longer. Legally innocent. More than eighty women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct survivors and activists are calling the verdict a moment of reckoning for the me to move meant the organization releasing a statement saying the verdict as proof that no one is above the law. Not even those with power money or visibility. This case reminds us that sexual violence thrives on unchecked power and privilege actors and embellish your who accuse Weinstein of reaping her in the 1990s. Seder testimony against Jimenez New York trial was painful but necessary. Adding in a statement reported speaking truth to power we pave the way for more just culture free of the scourge of violence against women. The DA famous case shattered myths about sexual violence including myths that it only happens in dark alleys caused by someone you don't know. Advocates say they hope this case signals a new era and criminal justice act. Think this case. Me lead to a low a better. Understanding. Of rape how it can happen. What it can happen to whom it can happen and that could embolden prosecutors and victims. Come for more. And take more chances in prosecuting cases that may be ten years ago prosecutors would've thought. They couldn't win. Why things lawyers are hoping to get him released from jail wallop the appeals process plays out. He still faces felony charges in Los Angeles coming up later on Good Morning America a live interview with one of his victim his victims Mimi Leahy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.