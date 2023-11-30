Henry Kissinger dies at 100

The former top diplomat played a role in escalating and then ending the Vietnam War. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more on Kissinger’s complicated legacy.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live