Transcript for Hiker who died in the hospital is brought back to life

We have new details this morning about a remarkable story of survival a hikers stranded for hours on a mountain in frigid conditions. Died in the hospital his heart stopped beating for 45 minutes but then it doctors brought him back to life. Maybe he's Megan to everything and has more from the hiker and his doctors. This morning one acre back from the dead or woke up August. Really didn't. Income and what had happened. After getting lost on Mount Rainier Michael Lipinski was found by rescue crews clinging to life after spending hours overnight in sixteen degree weather and it just. Oh. White out I just remember being lost and I was ticker early small steps could couldn't see anything and running emergency crews scrambling to save him helicopter crews spotting him stranded near a ravine on the side of the mountain. His body temperature only seventy degrees as they rushed into a Seattle hospital. And just minutes after ER doctors took over at kinki flat lined. Right news. As close to somebody can be. Actually. Us. Airing. Doctors at jumping into action. Administering CPR and Justina machine to keep him alive by pumping his blood outside of his body finally after 45 minutes. His heart started beating again used one of articles that I've seen. Or is there Paul's out of her breast rob. Despite severe frostbite and some complications with his kidneys doctor scenic Hinske is expected to fully recover. I'm extremely grave on everybody cheered at the hospital her. Not given up on me I'm alive and breathing nothing short of a miracle. A are fighting or deal he's new Carlo in light will be healthy people heat free concert Salvation Army and build homes for your children. She claims she continued do any after his. Oh I. Megan thank you cannot report.

