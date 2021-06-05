Transcript for Husband arrested in case of missing Colorado mom

Return to Colorado now where a man is due in court today charged with the murder of his wife nearly one year of her disappearance a Mother's Day. ABC's Andrea for GE has the latest. This morning an arrest in the disappearance of a Colorado mother read to who vanished nearly a year ago authorities in chief he county. Charging Suzanne Moore fuse husband Berry for her murder. Months after Barry pleaded for Suzanne safe return even offering a 200000. Dollar reward. Does anyone has there. Can hear this. As you. It's so quit success however it's they won't. Do six expects. Suzanne was last heard from on Mother's Day 22 money. She said she was going for a bike ride alone and when the 49 year old didn't return a neighbor called police. At the time the Stanley said Barry Moore few what's in Denver more than three hours away law enforcement scoured the area where Suzanne went missing. Including her home where investigators were seen carrying bags of potential evidence. Charges against more few include first degree murder tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. She did not day for celebration. Nor doesn't mark the end of this investigation. Rather's the next step it is very difficult to get very important journey doesn't seek justice for c.'s editor family. This Tuesday and body has not been found the DA says that won't hurt their case when it considers how strong my case and before I bring charges and I would bring charges and last I would come. You rest warned has been sealed so no other details are being released yet when it comes to Suzanne death or possible motive in the case. Kenneth Mona Andrea thank you.

