Transcript for New Jersey in the spotlight

Here. We're all in love with New Jersey this morning following the star studded Jersey for Jersey benefit with nearly 100000. People testing positive there and more than 5000 deaths. Wednesday night but welcomed distraction. All for a good cause. The garden State's biggest stars joining forces to help fund raise for pandemic relieve rising stars like Halsey. Ebitda yeah. Let me in non. And the classics like Tony Bennett. Alert. And how busy he didn't comedian is also joining add a little levity. Her thirty days party look like dot crown from back. And some celebs just reminiscing on their home state you know I'm a local. I was war on second avenue in new street and I think you know my bike. We arrived in second and you make a rate goes down main street and what I figured out since I started. Living in nature are saying is that it's not just a state room. It's a sampling. Two of the most famous members of that New Jersey family book ending. The benefit the bus. Bon Jovi. So many people trying to donate during the special that phone lines couldn't handle all of the traffic. A 100% of all funds raised going to organizations that provide essential services to those in need. And assisting those on the front lines you guys. During the special placing stick together and they do for that there is if folks headed to onset.

