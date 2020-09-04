Transcript for Joy in retirement centers during quarantine

Some of the nation's most at risk individuals still finding a reason to smile these days. Inside there assisted living facilities and nursing homes. At atrial lake Arlington spirit week is keeping spirits up residents jumping headfirst into crazy hat day that lamp as a hat. Talk about a bright idea. Speaking a bright ideas some nursing homes launching virtual adopt a grandparent programs. Letting volunteers space time with an adopted grandparent. To keep them company went outside visitors aren't allowed. In Connecticut residents getting a little puppy love from a big old pooch named duke visits from a pop OK people what about alpaca is. In Ohio Charlie Adams used a bucket truck to visit his eighty year old mother. Quarantined on the third floor of her nursing homes and spring had sprung at this retirement community near San Antonio a couple donating the flowers from their canceled wedding. To spread a little extra each year. Yeah. This karaoke session in South Carolina hitting all the right notes when. And yeah yeah. And of course neighbors helping throw birthday celebrations in isolation. I. Lorain turning a hundred years young with a surprise sing along. Today. Yeah. Had to break through a range atrial lake Arlington like retirement communities all over planning even more fun for residents this week they're celebrating new years day on Monday Christmas on Tuesday. Halloween Wednesday Thanksgiving Thursday Valentine's Day on Friday. A week of super celebrations where the at this eager to give us help in times like these guys we. Love it well thanks for including my friend out of South Carolina had been dealing she could hang around saying get. You know as soon when this is all over old wolf always let's say at last it is over. This plays it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.