Transcript for Jussie Smollett facing new charges

This morning in battle actor Jesse small lightest BC new charges in connection with that infamous attack last January. Nearly a year after the first set of charges was dropped that's ridiculous especially now. And 2019 smaller claimed he was attacked by two minute Chicago. The suspects a lead to a yelled racist and homophobic slurs. Before tying a noose around his neck but according to police it was all made up smaller was charged in connection with the alleged hoax. But a month later the State's attorney Kim fox. Drop the charges in exchange for community service this is a whitewash of justice. The decision out raging police but fox said the trade off was common. Our office. Use our turn a prosecution in many cases similar to that case. Now a special prosecutor assigned to the case says boxer's office provided no evidence that some relief handle cases. And reach arsenal left for allegedly filing for false police reports. The weak minded rather peculiar real cute rather strange. Rather interesting yeah this is coming out at obvious move. Bill fox is not accused of any wrongdoing and her supporters claim the announcement. Seems to be time to come out just before she is up for reelection smallest attorney making the same argument writing in a statement the attempt to re prosecute mr. small at one year on the eve of the Cook County State's attorney election. Is clearly all about politics not justice. So many twists and turns when their resort happen and the twists and turns continue to happen small death due to turn himself bad of course arraignment on February 24 so. Yes and when this was happening they said that he staged this hoax to leverage. Better pay for his role on empire and then he was later written off the show after this controversy so lots of question marks yet I definitely will be following about one.

