Transcript for Largest college admission scandal in US history busted

We begin with what prosecutors are calling the largest college admissions fraud scandal in US history they've dubbed it operation varsity blues fifty people are being charged in new. The yearlong sting operation has resulted. The arrest of Hollywood actresses top business executives. As well as college coaches they're accused of taking part a scam that paid millions of dollars in bribes to make sure the children of wealthy parents. Gotten to some of the most elite schools in the country. This morning actress Felicity Huffman is seen here leaving court last night with her back turned told reporters. Is free after posting 250000. Dollars bond. Investigators say the desperate housewife star is one of 33 parents who paid up to six million dollars to college consultant William singer to guarantee their children's admission to top colleges and universities. The FBI uncovered what we believe is a rigged system. Robbing students all over the country of their right at a fair shot to getting into some of the most elite universities in this country. Also freezing felony charges but we may have well heat may have had embellished. Lot they are apple. Full house star Laurie Locke let. Her fashion designer husband has already been arrested. And many cases prosecutors say singer paid off as a teen ACT proctor is the money was allegedly funneled tax free through singers fake charity. We're not talking about donating a building. So that a school's more likely to take your son or daughter. We're talking about deception and fraud singer is also accused of bribing individual college coaches. Prosecutors say one family paid singer one point two million dollars and he in turn bride to the women's soccer coach at Yale to recruit their daughter. Even though their daughter never played soccer in return for bribes these coaches agreed to pretend that certain applicants. Were recruited competitive athletes. When in fact the applicants were not. Prosecutors say a wiretap revealed one dad teamed up with senior to trick US seat. Into thinking it's Sam was a football player because it would increase the suns odds of getting into the university. According to the indictment the father told singer quote that's totally hilarious because his son's high school doesn't have a football T. In another instance prosecutors say a parent sent in this photo showing their daughter plain water polo in high school. But in fact the photo was another student senior his associates you stock photos. That they pulled off the Internet. Some times photo shopping the face of the child. On sued the picture of the athlete singer has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including racketeering and conspiracy to defraud. His book getting in published in 2014. Claims to be full of so called secrets to gaining admission to your school of choice among the parents facing charges. Real estate moguls wind vineyard owners an entrepreneur lures like Thai Blake. Who treated his excitement over his daughter's admission to USC last year treating it very excited my daughter will be attending USC next year. Fight on Trojan gambling. And this morning new fallout on the campuses of several prestigious universities Stanford has fired its sailing coach USC has let go a director of its athletic program and the water polo coach and at Wake Forest the head volleyball coach also fired. No students have been charged but their fate remains unclear prosecutors say many of them were unaware of what their parents did. Auckland was in Canada when the charges were announced she is expected to turn herself in today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.