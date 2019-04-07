Transcript for Meet the new 'Little Mermaid'

Get ready for how Lee Bailey to be part of your world. The nineteen year old landing the lead role in Disney's upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. Bailey tweeting this photo along with the caption dream come true. The film's director Rob Marshall saying she's a perfect aerial. Possessing dot rare combination of spirit heart youth innocence and substance. Plus a glorious singing voice. If she looks familiar it could be because she's half of the singing duo Khloe and Alley alongside her sister and it performed in the grammys. At the Super Bowl. And opened for beyonce on her lemonade world tour. Hallie Daley joining The Little Mermaid with previously announced cast members Jacob trembling and talk with Fina. Voicing flounder and scuttled respectively. Variety reporting that Melissa McCarthy is in talks about leading evils which reversal on the this version of the little -- Mabel feature new songs with music by Alan Mencken and lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda. Along with your favorite songs from the original 1989 move. Production on the live action Little Mermaid is slated to begin early next. He would look we can't wait for that's who we have to imagine that the law online confusion earlier about Haley Haley Alley Holly Bailey. They have any Harry Bailey yes right I mean they got a lot of leg and right and did but I think it would be a little odd to have how lead buried. Way yeah. And even our very tweeted out in case you and bitter reminder holly not get it done it shouldn't congratulated Bailey. For being cast early or didn't Maria out yeah did I think you will forget that.

