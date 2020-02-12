Transcript for ‘Miracle’ baby born from 27-year-old frozen embryo

And finally the lucky parents introducing us to their miracle and newborn their baby has set a record being born from about 27 year old frozen embryo. Here's ABC's Megan temper his Ian. This morning at Tennessee family celebrating their new miracle baby we always my age I imprisoned for some longer they don't sleep now Molly Everett gives in now a healthy little girl. Was a frozen embryo for more than 27 years making her the longest embryo frozen before birth. Eight. Or birth breaking the record previously held by her biological sister Emma. And I teen pregnancy honestly and is never really aren't any more about it I was just so excited to be having a baby invent an act and how long. That. She had been frozen early didn't matter to me Tina Dixon was only one year old Leonard daughters embryos are frozen back in 1992. Teen and her husband adopting the embryos three decades later first giving birth to Amma born in November 2017. And now her sister Molly born in February. Did go to two threes he's extra embryos and liquid nitrogen at minus 170. Odd degrees. Will see them Ennis a state of suspended animation. They were five by the national embryo donation center in not still one of the world's leading embryo adoption programs facilitating more then 1000 births. This week beach we did the geeks in Stanley has another history making miracle to celebrate we are so happy for them. I'm so glad that these little less I want it first all alone you know and it was work that way. Taxes annually Mali to eat before called an eighteen to entertain death. She calls her little spar Jolie or twenty. Meg and thank you congratulations to the family so having that family not one but two miracle babies.

