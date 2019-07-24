Transcript for Mueller to testify before Congress

With a highly anticipated testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller. Voice to speak at length for the first time since wrapping up the Russian investigation. Mueller is appearing back to back before two house committees eager to grill him on his findings about president dropped. At most requests one of its closest aides will be sitting next to him at the witness table ABC's Trevor all pass that he tells live from Capitol Hill good morning Trevor. Good morning Kenneth good morning today he motor investigation found no evidence of collusion between the -- campaign in the Russian government but in terms of obstruction of justice. Mueller has said if they were confident the president did not commit a crime. They would have said so and today Mueller will be answering for those findings in how we reach them in this highly anticipated testimony. Today after two years of investigating and nearly 500 witnesses interviewed special counsel Robert Moeller finally taking questions in front of the house judiciary and Intelligence Committees. The special counsel's testimony anxiously awaited by congress and the American people though Mueller himself wanting tool voided from the beginning. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. Moeller notoriously tight lipped only giving 110 minute statement at the conclusion of his investigation. Democrats hoping under questioning him reveal whether he would have charge president trump with the crime if it weren't for the Justice Department rule against prosecuting a sitting president intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff already conceding that's not likely but he thinks even straightforward testimony will be useful for. Many Americans just learning what's in the report will be a revelation. Both parties preparing for the testimony had a time with mock hearings sources telling ABC news that Democrats are framing their questions for yes or no answers. And have been preparing for what one aide called potential Republican antics Republican representative Jim Jordan already objecting to a late request from special counsel Moeller to have his longtime eighty aaron's at least sworn in alongside him. President trump also weighing in saying is that leads appearance should not be allowed and again calling the investigation all read witch hunt forty million. Now's interview 500 paper and. Now president trump has been going back and forth as to whether or not he'll be watching as Moeller is testifying in Mueller has said he's not going to be revealing anything other than what's already been written he has sent quote. The report is my testimony. Today Kenneth. Busy day on capital held Trevor think you stay with ABC news for live coverage of the Robert Mueller hearings beginning this morning at 815. ABC's powerhouse political team. We'll be standing by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.