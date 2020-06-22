Transcript for NASCAR noose investigation

Overnight outrage after NASCAR says a noose was found in the garage of bubble Wallace. The only black driver who rhesus school time in NASCAR's top cup series. Ever that is. Hope that you are so ashamed of yourself NASCAR saying the noose was found in Wallace's garage stall at Talladega super speedway in Alabama Sunday night. Adding in a statement. We are angry and outraged in cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act we have launched an immediate investigation. Wallace riding in a statement overnight that the despicable acts of racism and hatred leads me incredibly sad and in serves as a painful reminder how much further we have to go US PN's Marty Smith expressing his outrage. His sport is in a progressive mode this sport is in a moment where this crap. This despicable. Core out. It's not only not acceptable. But there's just no place for the race NASCAR's first with fans since the pandemic erupted. And nearly two weeks after NASCAR banned the confederate flag from its events but supporters of assembles still wave the flag outside the super speedway on Sunday. And a plane flew over the track towing a confederate flag. It is good that we can't come out here and it's so when I guess the sports world that you can actually. Come out in the year Vince. Wallace who's been outspoken about racial injustice in the wake of torch Floyd's killing said this last weekend. Sending you know with my fears and end with Mariah. Where my following are flat or Santa what's right it's you reach a girl in his orbit in a world. You show everybody that we're all the same we're all human Mobley Hussein. What was edited responses that news quotes this will not repeat will not give in Norwell like acting now will continue to proudly stand. For what I believe yesterday's race was postponed because of rain they'll take place this afternoon at Talladega.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.