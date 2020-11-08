Transcript for National Park Service bear warning

You choose and why. Some sweet cheeks you can outrun the past don't. To have renewed. Hollywood punch line may be and his grisly real life warning from the National Park Service. As Torre's head to newly reopened parks this week and yet saying do not pushed down a slower friend even if you think the friendship has run its course the tongue in cheek warning shared nearly 50000 times. Ernest Lee encouraging visitors to stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack Q. Staying calm is exactly what happened for this park Goer who managed to snap cell fee with a black bear that got a little too close for comfort last month. Bear sightings are on the rise from this ports in North Carolina. A Florida. All the way to California act. New Jersey officials reporting a 90% increase in bear sightings this summer from the same period last year possibly because this is the time of year when bears especially younger males that have left their mothers. Are out and about looking for a new habitat. And more of us are home or spending time outdoors and seeing them do to cope a nineteen although attacks are rare one person is killed on average by a black bear in North America every single year so if you do you find yourself in an encounter with a Baird the end yes says. If you come upon a stationary bear move away slowly and sideways this allows you to keep an eye and the pair and avoid tripping. Moving sideways is also non threatening to bears they call. Yet the field. It won't bother you at her in the field. The MPS is now viral post concluding. PS we apologize to any friends who were brought on a hike as the date or were sacrificed to save the group you'll be next. Yeah. At the park service says for any type of bear that's approaching you identify yourself by making noise of the bear knows you are human and not a prey animals. Help that there recognize you as a human by using your voice waving and showing up here opposable thumbs doesn't really mean to let still bear. The bare based diet that stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell but a standing there is usually curious not threatening. Stay right there. I Monad did you did you hear worlds is now yeah those steps that what is what are you remember the most. Of the (%expletive) out. Oh. Well now I learned a couple of things as well the great tips I'll learn. Don't leave your mother's habitat. Because that all girls wrong when you do you. Also well why did you use any clips from the movie revenue yet with Leonardo DiCaprio. I didn't want a guarantee that no idea what scare anybody all right they try to out run you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.