Pentagon leak suspect 'caught' before

Prosecutors say the former National Guardsman was allowed to keep his security clearance despite having been caught mishandling classified documents multiple times. ABC News’ Justin Finch reports.

May 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live