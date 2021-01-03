-
Now Playing: US points finger at Saudi prince in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder
-
Now Playing: John Legend discusses his response to George Floyd's death
-
Now Playing: Flooding sparks rescues, evacuations for seniors
-
Now Playing: Third COVID vaccine ships out today
-
Now Playing: Severe weather across the Southeast
-
Now Playing: Doctor under fire for attending virtual court from operating room
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods breaks silence after crash
-
Now Playing: Biden's COVID-19 relief package faces tough road in Senate
-
Now Playing: Heavy downpour causes flash flooding in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman accuses New York governor of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson CEO on COVID-19 vaccine approval and rollout
-
Now Playing: Details emerge in death of Ronald Greene
-
Now Playing: Manhole catches fire and explodes in NYC
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman reportedly comes forward against New York governor
-
Now Playing: Trump makes 1st major address since leaving office
-
Now Playing: Snow and flood threats across Eastern US
-
Now Playing: '(Biden) missed opportunity to rethink the alliance' with Saudi Arabia: Fred Hiatt
-
Now Playing: '(We're) really grateful that we have 3 really efficacious vaccines': Dr. Fauci