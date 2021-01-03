Transcript for Police investigating fraternity pledge death

This morning a fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University now suspended after the death of a freshman pledged. Everyone in his family does it we're all devastated. He saw we had. He's everything we had my life. Nineteen year old Adam oaks was found dead early Saturday in an off campus residence police are investigating the cause of his death. But is Stanley brains he's seen. More in this fraternity wanted and he just felt so accepting. You know that she wanted to. Impress them any part of the brotherhood. Oaks had recently been accepted to delta Kai his roommate spoke about the night oaks received a bid from the fraternity. Each hit the rim all giddy like go the president gave me at the present. Us. With these guys. Saturday was a night at his big little reveal a fraternity tradition where oaks was supposed to get his Big Brother in the house. We're hearing right now is that he drank a handle of Jack Daniels. Eight you know. The kids told us the names of that they think I mean they told us more information or at least it. The national office of deltic high has suspended the chapter at Virginia commonwealth. In a statement saying they're devastated to learn the death of the students' and adding we encourage all members to cooperate with law enforcement. VCU taking similar action shutting down the fraternity. We image shows sweet yet the biggest heart he would literally keep you the shirt up at bat. I don't know where an only child his current sense he was just an act shall any class paternity T want to peace. And sports.

