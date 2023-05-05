Proud Boys convicted in Jan. 6th trial

The far-right militia group’s leader and 3 other members were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and could face decades in prison. ABC News’ Justin Finch explains.

May 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live