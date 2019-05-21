-
Now Playing: Great white shark believed to be lurking off Connecticut coast
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers help fisherman remove plastic on shark's neck
-
Now Playing: Great white shark scare in Florida Keys
-
Now Playing: Rare shark sighting near New York
-
Now Playing: Tornado outbreak across Plains
-
Now Playing: Cooking homemade Philly cheesesteaks
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 2 recap
-
Now Playing: Severe storms set to hit central US
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans called 'heroes' after finding kidnapped girl
-
Now Playing: Top travel toys
-
Now Playing: Crowds in Alabama, Missouri protested abortion measures
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' finale
-
Now Playing: College Board says it will add an 'adversity score' to SATs
-
Now Playing: President Trump asked if war is imminent with Iran
-
Now Playing: Fighter jet crashes into building in California
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'A Dog's Journey' and 'John Wick: Chapter 3'
-
Now Playing: Real-life Forrest Gump
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump to announce immigration policy
-
Now Playing: 22-month-old boy lost for 3 days found alive
-
Now Playing: Legal fight begins after Alabama governor signs abortion bill