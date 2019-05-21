Transcript for Rare shark sighting near New York

This morning a massive predator venturing into new territory for the first time ever a great white shark is being tracked in Long Island Sound just off the coast of Connecticut in New York City. The tracking group code search says the shark named cabinet sent out of paying off the coast of Greenwich Monday. The sharks Twitter handle sending out this taunting tweet hello Greenwich how are you today. Cabot is nearly ten feet long in weighs more than 500 pilots researchers tagged him off Nova Scotia in September. He then travel to Florida then back north. Researchers credit combos unexpected cameo on the recent effort to clean up the waters off Long Island Sound. It's just communities and so Wesson sound and I think it is cleaner and notre. I think it's his allow light there are always on the life these white sharks he wouldn't be enough. If the water was dirty. While the odds of a shark attack or small the US are the largest number of unprovoked attacks worldwide last year. Cape Cod saw its first deadly shark attack in more than eighty years local researchers believe the sharks are being lowered my growing population of seals. Authorities are now taking action by installing emergency call boxes on the beach putting up more warning signs and handing out safety kits to help people treat victims of traumatic bleeding. Another idea under consideration. Giant nets in the water to protect swimmers it's a technique used in Australia. I'm just saying people you know how concept zones amount in the middle food chain are not base their issue seems sure beyond that. As for installing protective nets in the water critics worry about the cost and environmental impact. Meanwhile experts are exploring ways to address the seal population which has also been hurting the fishing industry.

